Brief Warming, then Another Front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -While it was a warmer day today than Sunday, temperatures were still 8 degrees below normal for this time of year. That’s after a very cold 19 degrees this morning, compared to a normal low of 30 degrees.
Tuesday will be better, still cold in the morning, but warmer tomorrow afternoon.
The same combination of southwest winds and sunny skies will warm the region into the upper 50s in the northern counties and 60s from Lubbock to the south.
However, it’s a brief warming trend because another strong cold front is likely tomorrow afternoon late into Lubbock and much colder for Wednesday through Friday.
The next front will likely not bring any precipitation of significance to the region, just very gusty winds on Wednesday and the drop in temps.
It will remain cold through Friday, especially the nighttime lows which will be close to 20 degrees both Thursday and Friday mornings.
I would suggest that sprinklers be off, if not already and that pets have a good place to stay warm if outside.
The weekend should be slightly warmer with highs back to the mid and upper 50s Saturday and Sunday, with sunny skies.
Just a reminder of our Christmas is for Kids gift campaign. We collect gifts for children under the care CPS. Please consider purchasing a gift, age birth through 17 years and drop off at any Lubbock Comet
Cleaners location. You’ll receive a Comet Buck that can be used for any service that they provide.
CPS and KCBD have helped as many as 700 kids annually with this campaign in the past and hope you’ll join us again this year.
