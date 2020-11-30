Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police responded to a fatal stabbing inside an apartment complex in Central Lubbock.
- One person died in that incident.
- So far, no arrests have been made.
Later in the night, Lubbock police responded to two separate chases.
- Two suspects in both chases crashed their vehicles and suffered minor injuries.
- Those suspects were also arrested.
- Here is the latest on all those incidents: Police respond to fatal stabbing, 2 separate chases
Doctors warn there could be another surge in COVID-19 cases after travelers returned from the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Millions ignored the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay home.
- Doctors are asking everyone to wear masks and social distance themselves to help stop the spread of the virus.
- Read more here: Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon a surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
The first batch of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is now in the United States.
- The doses arrived on a United Airlines charter flight from Belgium to Chicago.
- The FDA has yet to grant emergency approval for the vaccine: FAA confirms first ‘mass air shipment’ of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from Belgium as US preps for distribution
Congress returns to Capitol Hill today.
- Lawmakers will negotiate a temporary spending bill to avoid a government shutdown before next Friday’s deadline.
- They will also discuss another COVID relief bill.
- Read more here: Congress returns with virus aid, federal funding unresolved
