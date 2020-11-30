Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

1 dead after stabbing, 2 arrested after pursuits, Pfizer’s vaccine now in U.S.

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Nov. 30
By Michael Cantu | November 30, 2020 at 6:12 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 8:14 AM

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police responded to a fatal stabbing inside an apartment complex in Central Lubbock.

  • One person died in that incident.
  • So far, no arrests have been made.

Later in the night, Lubbock police responded to two separate chases.

Doctors warn there could be another surge in COVID-19 cases after travelers returned from the Thanksgiving holiday.

The first batch of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is now in the United States.

Congress returns to Capitol Hill today.

