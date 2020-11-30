KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wrangler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Wrangler, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Wrangler is an 8-month-old black lab mix who has been at the shelter about two weeks.
He is a shy dog that takes a little bit of warming up to. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Wrangler’s adoption fees for Monday, Nov. 30, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
