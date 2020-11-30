Lady Raider Basketball Game Against Missouri Canceled

**From Texas Tech Athletics**
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech women’s basketball game against Missouri previously scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10 at United Supermarkets Arena has been canceled due to issues related to COVID-19 within the Tigers’ basketball program. The Missouri athletics department announced the cancellation on Monday afternoon.
A rundown of ticketing options will be emailed to individuals who purchased tickets for the game against the Tigers. The Lady Raider basketball program is working to schedule a replacement game.
