Local businesses seeing huge activity from Cyber Monday deals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local business saw huge numbers of Black Friday weekend shoppers and expected impressive numbers by the end of Cyber Monday. Experts said this year across the country, record numbers will show.
“People are starting to buy beautiful blouses and the things they want to be buying,” said Kate Mitchell, the owner of clothing and accessory boutique, Mainstream Boutique
Local businesses in Lubbock said in the past couple of days they saw the most business since the pandemic began.
“This Black Friday was hands down our best weekend yet,” said Kate.
“And we sold more boots than I can even think about,” said Aundie Duke with another boutique called The Sassy Store.
Businesses said they were seeing more clicks by midday Monday than they had seen all year.
“Our specialty pieces that we pick out here, we are doing all of that through Facebook. So if you go on Facebook and message us, we draw a candy cane for you and you get that percentage off your entire purchase,” said Kate. “We’ll extend that discount for you till the end of the week because we still want you to come into the store and get those Cyber Monday deals, but we’re just doing the drawings today.”
Experts say this year, they expect consumer spending to be between 10 and 12 billion dollars…. up anywhere from 15 to 35 percent from last year.
“We have so much stuff and we do shipping so we just wanted to see what everybody wanted and see if they wanted something that we have,” said Aundie.
It’s not just clothing on sale online. Consumers buy anything from electronics, toys, food, and offered here in Lubbock from The Sewing Studio, sewing machines.
The Celebrate is probably one of the top sellers for us,” said owner, Natalie.
“If you buy it online today, it comes with a bundle of materials... that way it supports having a new serger.”
It’s neat to see what items people are interested in and being able to keep this in stock,” explained Natalie.
