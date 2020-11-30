Officials investigating homicide of woman in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials in Clovis said a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex Sunday.
Police were dispatched at 9:24 p.m. to an apartment complex near the intersection of Echols Avenue and Sombrero Road.
A caller reported to police that three shots were fired and a person in the apartment had been struck.
Officers found a woman on the floor upon arriving to the scene.
Officials identified the woman as 38-year-old Tchicaya Williams.
Williams had an apparent gunshot wound and died on the scene.
Police said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide.
Clovis Police Department asks anyone with information on this homicide to contact them at (575) 769-1921.
