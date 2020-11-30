Police respond to fatal stabbing, 2 separate chases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday night going into Monday was a busy period for Lubbock police. They responded to a fatal stabbing, and two separate police chases that ended in suspects crashing.
One person is dead and two others have been arrested.
The first of the incidents was a stabbing inside an apartment complex in Central Lubbock.
Police were called around 11:15 p.m. to the 4600 block of 50th Street inside the Lubbock Square Apartments.
That person was initially said to be in serious condition but later died. At this time the name of that person has not been released.
Going into Monday morning police say they were involved in a pursuit that ended in a crash near East Tulane Street and North Ash Avenue.
A suspect involved in that pursuit suffered minor injuries, police said in a tweet. That person was also taken into custody.
And, an unrelated pursuit also resulted in a crash and arrested.
That chase ended near 98th Street and Quaker Avenue. That suspect also received minor injuries.
At the moment none of the names of people involved in any incidents have been released.
