Utility Work to Affect Section of Spur 327 and U.S. Highway 82

In order to safely complete the project, a small section of Spur 327 and US Highway 82 will be temporarily closed Tuesday night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. The temporary closure will affect outside lanes of traffic entering and exiting this area, including the ramp to Spur 327 and westbound traffic lanes on Spur 327. Texas Department of Transportation signage will alert drivers of the lane closures in the work zone and the alternate routes available.