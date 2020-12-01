Castillo indicted, charged with capital murder in Cynthia Palacio’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man linked by investigators to the 2003 death of Cynthia Palacio has been charged by a grand jury with capital murder.
Andy Castillo, 57, was arrested by Lubbock PD in January in connection with the harassment of some Waco-area real estate agents who said they were receiving lewd messages from someone threatening to rape their children.
Castillo has been charged with one count of stalking and two counts of criminal solicitation-aggravated sexual assault of a child, relating to the Waco-area cases.
Cynthia Palacio and her roommate, Linda Carbajal, both 21, were murdered in 2003 and 2004. Their deaths were eventually linked by DNA evidence found at both scenes.
In September, investigators revealed they linked the DNA evidence from Palacio’s body to Castillo.
According to court documents, DNA evidence was originally taken from Palacio’s thigh and under her fingernails, as well as on her necklace and blouse. After Castillo’s arrest relating to the Waco-area cases, authorities were able to obtain a DNA sample and match it to the DNA found with Palacio.
Castillo is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.
