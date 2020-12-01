Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital opening December 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health is proud to continue providing exceptional health care to our region with the opening of the Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital on Saturday, December 5 in southwest Lubbock.
The three-story, 32 bed short-stay hospital will focus on enhancing the patient experience, incorporating healing elements such as access to natural light, views to green spaces, and optimization of privacy and acoustics within patient areas.
“In a year when hospitals around the world faced unprecedented challenges, we’re proud to bring a new hospital to Lubbock,” Covenant Health CEO Lubbock Market Walt Cathey said. “This new hospital represents an everchanging health care environment and our efforts to provide more outpatient and short-stay care to our patients.”
The new hospital will have 10 operating rooms, 32 inpatient beds, 15 Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) beds, and 16 observation rooms, as well as a pharmacy, lab, and imaging suite with X-ray and MRI capabilities.
Grace Surgical Hospital will focus on procedures related to orthopedics, general surgery, urology, cardiology, and gynecology. The first surgical case will be performed on Monday, December 7.
The hospital will also support an efficient clinical workflow for the planned 250 caregivers and 50 physicians on rotation that will be serving the facility.
