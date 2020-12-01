Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Lubbock COVID death toll continues to increase, Texas Tech basketball games cancelled, White House doctor to leave post

By Michael Cantu | December 1, 2020 at 6:11 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock is now behind bars.

Lubbock added 205 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths.

St. John’s cancelled Thursday’s game against No. 17 Texas Tech.

President Donald Trump’s special advisor on coronavirus has resigned.

