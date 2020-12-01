Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock is now behind bars.
- Police say 19-year-old Ethan Scott stabbed 54-year-old Eddie Pair during an argument on Sunday night inside the Lubbock Square Apartments.
Lubbock added 205 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths.
- The death toll is now 359 with 152 deaths in November.
- There are currently 5,249 active cases.
St. John’s cancelled Thursday’s game against No. 17 Texas Tech.
- The university decided against traveling to Lubbock because of COVID concerns.
- Tech is looking for another team to play Thursday.
President Donald Trump’s special advisor on coronavirus has resigned.
- Dr. Scott Atlas stepped down on Monday, saying he was focused on minimizing harm caused by the pandemic and its restrictions.
- He faced criticism for questioning masks and promoting herd immunity.
