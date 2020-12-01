DPS identifies 6 killed in crash near Snyder

Sai V. Lingamaneni, 26 of Malvern was taken to UMC in Lubbock for his injuries. Megmana Gangarapu, 26, of Irving was taken to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock with injuries. Mounika Gouni, 29, of Irving was taken to UMC with injuries. Narsima Gouni, 57, of Irving, Laxmi Gouni, 48, of Irving and Bharathreddy Gouni, 26, of Bridgeport were all killed in the crash. Only the driver in this vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.