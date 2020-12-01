How to get the most accurate COVID-19 test results

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many friends and families who gathered for Thanksgiving may learn that they have been exposed to COVID-19, so here is how to get the most accurate results.
There are two important factors: the type of test and when you get tested.
First of all, if you get tested the day after you were exposed, then no matter what test you take- your results will not be accurate.
Health experts encourage people to wait five to seven days before getting tested.
As soon as you learn you have been exposed, you must immediately begin a 14-day quarantine. This will prevent you from unintentionally infecting your loved ones and co-workers.
After seven days, Covenant Pathologist Dr. Jason Loos said the most accurate type of test is called molecular and a type of molecular test is PCR. This test can detect the virus in asymptomatic people.
“PCR is much more sensitive and appropriate for use in asymptomatic testing, but you have to wait at least five days and no more than seven days,” Loos said.
When pathologists test your sample, they multiply the virus, or it’s RNA, in a controlled setting to see if that sample is positive. It typically takes one to three days to get results through Covenant, Loos said.
The less sensitive test is called antigen tests or sometimes called rapid tests. These tests are best for people showing symptoms.
“You have enough antigen, anti-viral antigen to detect the virus that’s why we recommend it to symptomatic individuals because they have a higher viral load,” Loos said.
If you are asymptomatic and your antigen test results come out negative, it is best to follow up with a molecular test. Antigen tests have a higher rate of false negatives.
As you make plans for the holiday season, be sure to stay six-feet apart from others. Even if you wear a mask, you can still become infected with the virus. That’s why Dr. Loos said social distancing is the most important practice.
“If you can gather with your friends and family and maintain that distance then that will prevent you from being classified as being a close contact, even if someone should have a COVID positive result,” Loos said.
For free testing locations, click here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.