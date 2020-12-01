KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stretch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Stretch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Stretch is a 2-year-old male pit who has been at the shelter for about one week.
He is house trained and gets along well with small dogs. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Stretch’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Dec. 1, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
