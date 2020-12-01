No. 17 Red Raiders set up game with Troy Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 17 ranked Texas Tech men’s basketball team will host Troy University at 8 p.m. on Friday in a non-conference matchup at the United Supermarkets Arena after successfully securing a replacement game following having its game against St. John’s being canceled.
Texas Tech says all tickets and seat locations for the previously scheduled St. John’s game are valid for Friday’s matchup against Troy.
The 2-1 Red Raiders are returning from a 64-53 loss to No. 10-ranked Houston last Sunday in Fort Worth.
Troy is coming off a recent loss as well, after they fell to North Carolina Wilmington 73-50.
According to Tech Athletics, the University will also host Grambling on Sunday with a 1 p.m. tipoff and then Abilene Christian on Wednesday, Dec. 9 for a three-game home stand at the USA.
St. John’s announced this week they would not make the trip to play the Red Raiders, citing coronavirus concerns for not wanting to travel to Lubbock as reason for cancelling of the game.
