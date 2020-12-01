Sheriff: Beware of scammers posing as deputies calling, asking for money

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive complaints of people calling Lubbock and surrounding area residents representing themselves as a “Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy.”
These individuals are using names of deputies currently working for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller will say there is a legal matter or warrant out for their arrest, and they can take payment over the phone. The caller is very persistent and convincing, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency will certainly never demand any money, gift cards or something of value from anyone by phone for any matter.
The criminals often threaten to extort victims with physical or financial harm. “These scammers are becoming more sophisticated and organized in their approach,” said LSO.
“If a citizen is ever in doubt about a call they receive from a deputy regarding a warrant or someone wanting personal information, you are encourage to call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 806-775-1601 and check the authenticity of the call. "
“We highly encourage citizens not to give any personal information over the phone to anyone they are not familiar with. These calls are SCAMS!”
If you have an emergency or wish to make a report please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at the following 24-hour numbers:
Emergency – 911
Non-emergency – 806-775-1600
