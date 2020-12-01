South Plains Food Bank in dire need of volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - - In recent weeks, the Coronavirus numbers have risen throughout the Lubbock area and South Plains. With so many that have lost jobs due to the virus, and many not knowing where their next meal is going to come, the South Plains Food Bank has seen a large increase in those who need food assistance. With an increase of voucher applications coming in, this also leads to an increase of food boxes needing to be made.