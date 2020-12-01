Texas Tech basketball announces Joel Ntambwe departure from program

Ntambwe redshirted last season at Tech after transferring from UNLV and played in each of the first three games this season. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in a reserve role, including a season-high nine points with three 3-pointer in the opener against Northwestern State. A 6-foot-8 forward, he began his collegiate career in Las Vegas where he averaged 11.8 points per game for the Runnin’ Rebels as a freshman.