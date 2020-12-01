Today’s South Plains cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This first day of December, which is the first day of meteorological winter, will bring a nice warm up to the KCBD viewing area, followed by a moderate cold front late today.
Meteorological Seasons
December 1 is the meteorological start of Winter. The meteorological seasons begin and end three weeks before the calendar/astronomical seasons). So, meteorologically, Fall has ended and Winter is underway.
There are two main reasons meteorological seasons begin three weeks early.
One, weather in the last three weeks of a season climatologically are more similar to the following season than their own - i.e. the first three weeks of December are typically more like Winter than Fall, the first three weeks of March tend to be more Spring-ish than Winter.
That is not to say we won’t have Fall-ish weather in early December or Winter-ish weather in March. We may and sometimes do.
Two, it simplifies record keeping and makes compiling statistics considerably simpler.
Cold Front On The Way
Mostly sunny with a cold breeze this morning. It’s not quite as cold as yesterday morning. Lows in the 20s and 30s are widespread. With a breeze of 10 to 20 mph wind chills in the teens and 20s are common.
Mostly sunny, somewhat breezy, and a little warmer this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s in the south. A westerly wind will range from 15 to 25 mph with stronger gusts.
Partly cloudy, windy, and cold tonight. Lows will be similar to this morning, but the wind will be stronger. It’s going to be cold. Wednesday morning lows will run from the low 20s in the far northwest to the mid-30s in the far southeast.
Spotty very light showers may fall late tonight and tomorrow morning over the northern third or so of the KCBD viewing area. At this time I don’t anticipate any accumulation. Any moisture, however, may cause some slick spots to develop on roads. Especially elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses.
Partly cloudy, windy, and cold otherwise tomorrow. Temperatures will peak in the 40s. That’s very chilly, and in the wind that’s cold.
Partly cloudy with a very cold breeze Wednesday night.
Partly cloudy with a very cold breeze Thursday.
Finally, some light winds in my forecast for Friday under a mostly sunny sky.
Finally, some light winds in my forecast for Friday under a mostly sunny sky.
Christmas is for Kids!
Our Christmas is for Kids gift campaign is underway! Each year at this time we collect gifts for children in the Children’s Protective Services (CPS) system.
If at all possible, please donate a new gift or gifts suitable for a child from birth through 17 years of age. Drop them off at any Lubbock Comet Cleaners during regular business hours. For each gift you’ll receive a Comet Buck that can be used for any service Comet provides.
Christmas is for Kids has helped as many as 700 children each year. All thanks to people just like you. Thank you.
