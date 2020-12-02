Continued Cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As expected it was a very cold day for the South Plains as high temperatures were only in the mid to upper 30s for most of region.
It will be another cold night and cold Thursday, however, there will be more sunshine and slightly warmer temps for the region by afternoon Thursday.
Overnight, you can expect lows in the teens to the north and low to mid 20s for the rest of the area.
Tomorrow some 30s in the northern counties, low 40s in the Lubbock and central areas and mid 40s to the south. The sunshine will be the dominant force in warming the afternoon.
As we move into the weekend it will be slowly warming, less wind and continued dry conditions.
The afternoon highs will move to the mid 50s on Friday and some upper 50s Saturday and Sunday.
