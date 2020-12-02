Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

CDC announces vaccine distribution guidelines, Lubbock COVID surge continues, U.K approves vaccine shot

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Dec. 2
By Michael Cantu | December 2, 2020 at 6:03 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 8:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Centers for Disease Control advisory panel voted on who should get the COVID-19 vaccine first.

Lubbock County reported 622 new cases of COVID and five more deaths.

This morning regulators in the United Kingdom gave the first coronavirus vaccine approval in the West.

The U.S. Attorney General, William Barr, says there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the November election.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.