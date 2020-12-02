Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Centers for Disease Control advisory panel voted on who should get the COVID-19 vaccine first.
- The group said health care workers and long-term care residents will get the first vaccines, similar to a plan by Gov. Greg Abbott.
- Other groups have yet to be determined.
Lubbock County reported 622 new cases of COVID and five more deaths.
- There are more than 5,300 active cases in the county, right now.
- A total of 364 people have died since March.
This morning regulators in the United Kingdom gave the first coronavirus vaccine approval in the West.
- The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be distributed throughout the U.K starting next week.
- U.S. regulators will start looking at U.S. approval for that same vaccine on Dec. 10.
The U.S. Attorney General, William Barr, says there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the November election.
- Barr said there is no proof of machines changing votes or any other irregularities that would change the outcome of the election.
