KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Meredith

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Meredith, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Meredith is a 2-year-old shepherd mix who came to LAS three weeks ago.
She is the star of the show and likes to be the center of attention, so she may work best as an only-dog. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Meredith’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Dec. 2, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
