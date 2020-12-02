Lady Raiders add game with Rice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech women’s basketball team will host Rice on Saturday, Dec. 5 at United Supermarkets Arena, the program announced on Tuesday.
The game will tip at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. All ticket and seat locations for the previously scheduled Missouri game are valid for Saturday’s matchup against Rice.
The Lady Raiders and Owls will re-ignite an in-state rivalry that dates back to 1982 and spans 37 games. Texas Tech is 33-4 against Rice in the all-time series.
The two teams will be meeting for the first time since 2005 when they hit the court this weekend. In head coach Krista Gerlich‘s first year, the Lady Raiders are 2-0 on the season after home wins against UTRGV and Houston Baptist to open up their 2020-21 campaign.
