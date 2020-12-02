Local business serving community during holiday season, brings pizza to Grace Campus residents

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the season of giving and businesses in West Texas are getting into the spirit, helping out their community including Carpet Tech, which is being charitable all week.
On Monday, they served meals to healthcare workers. On Tuesday, they donated ten percent of their proceeds on Giving Tuesday. On Wednesday, they served residents of Grace Campus a pizza dinner.
“This community out here is very near and dear to our heart at Carpet Tech. We have done this for the past couple of years,” said Jordan Warren, the marketing coordinator with Carpet Tech, on serving Grace Campus, a temporary homeless shelter.
They provided smiles on a cold December night.
“Anybody can help especially during 2020 and it’s up to us to give back to our communities and everybody can give back in a way… whether that is your time, monetarily, you can find a way to give back.”
Geriann Moore, the Executive Director of Grace Campus, says it’s always a huge blessing when West Texas organizations, businesses and churches help out.
“The truth is we would not exist if we did not have the West Texas community,” said Moore.
Geriann says the pandemic has made for a tough year for all organizations. Right now, donations including small propane tanks for heaters, hot chocolate, and hand warmers are some needed items.
“This has been a tough time, especially for non-profits so when we have organizations go out of their way to do special things like this, it makes all of the difference.”
For more information about Grace Campus and more items they need, visit. https://www.paulsprojectlubbock.org/
