Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nobody was seriously injured in a plane crash involving the next speaker of the Texas House, Dade Phelan at the Angelina County Airport.
According to airport Manager Gary Letney, the plane was landing when the brakes went out. It then crashed at the end of the runway.
The pilot suffered minor injuries but was walking around the site of the crash. Two other passengers were on the plane.
The office of State Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) confirmed Phelan was on the plane on the way to meet with Ashby.
Ashby’s office released the following statement: “Everyone on the plane is safe and we’re grateful to that.”
The plane is a Cessna 551 and registered out of Baytown. According to FlightAware.com, the plane came from Austin and was scheduled to land in Lufkin at 8:42 a.m. It was then scheduled to leave Lufkin at 12:19 p.m. and land in Tyler at 12:38 p.m.
