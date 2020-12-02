Today’s wintry weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold arctic air blowing into the KCBD viewing area may bring a few light wintry showers to some of the KCBD viewing area today. Bundle up!
Very light wintry showers, including flurries or very light snow, are possible through this evening over the northern KCBD viewing area. No accumulation is expected on roads, but some slick spots may develop on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses.
A dusting of snow may accumulate on grassy areas in the northern viewing area.
You can track any showers and highlights (advisories, watches, or warnings) with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page.
> Close this story and scroll down the page to the radar map.
> Zoom out to include areas west, north, and east of Lubbock.
> The radar layer is active by default.
> To see any highlights, go to the Layers menu (lower right).
> Scroll down to “Alerts”.
> Highlight the “Winter” icon.
> Close the menu.
> Click on any shaded (highlight) area to bring up additional information.
A few wind-blown flakes may be spotted in the Lubbock area. I don’t expect any to stick. I don’t expect any measurable snowfall. I don’t expect any measurable precipitation.
Otherwise, windy, cold, and mostly cloudy today. Morning wind chills are in the teens and 20s. Highs will be cold, ranging from the mid-30s in the northwest to the mid-40s in the southeastern viewing area.
Light snow showers or flurries may continue tonight over the northeastern KCBD viewing area. Again, a dusting of snow may accumulate on grassy areas there.
Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a very cold breeze tonight. Lows will drop into the teens and 20s. Thursday morning wind chills will be in the single-digits and teens.
Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold tomorrow, Thursday. Temperatures will peak from near 40 northwest to the mid-40s southeast.
Sunshine and a break from the cold wind is on tap Friday. The day will start cold, with lows in the teens and 20s. The afternoon will be mild for the season, with highs in the 50s.
Details for this weekend are in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App (it’s free in your app store).
Lubbock Climatology
65°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, eight degrees above the average high for the date. The December 1 record high is 79° (set in 2012).
32° has been the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s December 2 average low is 30° and the high 57°. The record low for the date is 13° (set in 1915 and tied in 1985) and the record high 81° (set in 1995).
Lubbock’s precipitation total (recorded at the airport) for December is 0.00″, which is 0.02″ below average. Total precipitation for the year so far is 11.48″, which is 6.90″ below average. Last year the to-date total was 23.72″.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:39 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:36 AM CST.
Christmas is for Kids
Our Christmas is for Kids gift campaign is underway! Each year at this time we collect gifts for children in the Children’s Protective Services (CPS) system.
If at all possible, please donate a new gift or gifts suitable for a child from birth through 17 years of age. Drop them off at any Lubbock Comet Cleaners during regular business hours. For each gift you’ll receive a Comet Buck that can be used for any service Comet provides.
Christmas is for Kids has helped as many as 700 children each year. All thanks to people just like you. Thank you.
