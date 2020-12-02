WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock hosts virtual COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host their virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, December 2, at 11:30 a.m.
Topics covered during the news conference included the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data and updates from Health Department, Local Health Authority and City leadership.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 622 new cases of COVID-19, 435 recoveries and 5 additional deaths on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 33,045: 5,371 active, 27,310 listed as recovered and 364 total deaths.
The hospitalization rate for our trauma service region was at 30.16% on Tuesday, putting Lubbock over 15% hospitalization for 44 days.
As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 18 open hospital beds and 37 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD app.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.