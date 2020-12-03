Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock added 234 new cases of COVID-19.
- There were also seven additional deaths from the virus. That brings the overall total to 371.
- There are currently more than 5,100 active cases.
One person suffered moderate injuries after a shooting near 36th Street and Interstate 27.
- Investigators say on Wednesday a group of people rammed a vehicle into an apartment building.
- Someone in the building opened fire, which hit one suspect.
The United State is withdrawing some staff members from the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
- The Pentagon is worried Iran could try to seek revenge on Jan. 3 for the assassination of the country’s General Qasem Soleimani.
Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all agreed to get the COVID vaccine once it is available.
- The three say they they will get shots in public to promote its safety and encourage others to get vaccinated.
