Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock COVID surge continues, embassy withdrawal planned in Iraq, former presidents promise to take COVID vaccine

By Michael Cantu | December 3, 2020 at 6:04 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 6:04 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock added 234 new cases of COVID-19.

One person suffered moderate injuries after a shooting near 36th Street and Interstate 27.

The United State is withdrawing some staff members from the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all agreed to get the COVID vaccine once it is available.

