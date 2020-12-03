Donations needed to keep ‘community fridge’ going

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The East Lubbock Arthouse Has set up what it calls a community fridge.
The idea is for donors to leave non-perishable foods for anyone who might be in need. This provides an opportunity for anyone who may not want to visit a food bank or ask for any other kind of food assistance.
“We saw it happening in other cities like Houston and Austin,” Executive Director of the East Lubbock Arthouse, Danielle East, said. “We have been giving out food before this so it’s nothing new that we are doing.”
All donors have to do is go to the front of the building, at 405 Martin Luther King Blvd., and drop off their donation.
“It’s just a good way for people to clean out their pantry and not participate in food waste, too,” East said.
The refrigerators were donated by some arthouse volunteers and stocked on Saturday.
Since then, community members have been making use of the refrigerators. Now, the task is to continue to get donations so the fridges can stay stocked.
“I know people always want to give back but sometimes they don’t really know how to do it. This is just a way for them to do it and do it safely.”
