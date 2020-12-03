KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Katie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Katie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Katie is a 3-year-old pit mix who has been with LAS for nearly two weeks.
She is a bit shy at first but warms up when she is shown love and attention. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Katie’s adoption fees for Thursday, Dec. 3, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
