Latest unemployment rate in Lubbock, across South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. jobless and unemployment rates were updated and released Thursday. Nationwide, the applications for unemployment fell during the week of thanksgiving. That’s according to a new national report from the Labor Department—initial claims for jobless aid dropped to 712,000.
The total number of people who are continuing to receive traditional state unemployment benefits declined to 5.5 million from 6.1 million. Down from its peak of nearly 23 million in May. “Well, we’re at 2.4 (percent) versus the state being at 3.4 (percent.) Yeah that’s pretty good,” said Martin Aguirre CEO, Workforce Solutions of the South Plains.
Aguirre said that’s the latest rate, released the third week of November. He said many things impact the rate from the weather to seasonal workers and temporary jobs during the holidays.
“If you take a job that right now, a seasonal job that says you’re gonna work through the Christmas season- Christmas sales, and into January,” said Aguirre, “that’ll impact positively this month, negatively next month, as they lay off those workers.”
The Workforce Solutions of The South Plains Office helps residents in 15 counties sign up for many different programs. But unemployment benefit applications must be done over the phone.
Many Americans are currently collecting funds from two federal programs to help those impacted by the pandemic. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program and The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program. Both programs are set to expire for roughly 9.1 million unemployed Americans the day after Christmas.
