Less wind, some warmth, ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cold wind will continue through this morning, but just ahead less wind and some warmth.
This morning cloudy, windy, and cold. Wind chills are in the teens and 20s.
This afternoon the wind will gradually decrease, and sunshine will increase. It will, however, be very chilly. Temperatures will only peak from about 40 to 45 degrees in the KCBD viewing area.
Winds through mid-morning will remain sustained from 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 25 to 35 mph. Around midday winds will diminish to about 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. By late afternoon wind speeds will drop off to about 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight will be clear, winds will be light, and it will be cold. Friday morning lows will range from the upper teens in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-20s in the southeast.
Tomorrow, after the cold start, will be sunny, winds will be light, and the afternoon warmer. Friday afternoon temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Details for this weekend are in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App (it’s free in your app store).
Christmas is for Kids!
Our Christmas is for Kids gift campaign is underway! Each year at this time we collect gifts for children in the Children’s Protective Services (CPS) system.
If at all possible, please donate a new gift or gifts suitable for a child from birth through 17 years of age. Drop them off at any Lubbock Comet Cleaners during regular business hours. For each gift you’ll receive a Comet Buck that can be used for any service Comet provides.
Christmas is for Kids has helped as many as 700 children each year. All thanks to people just like you. Thank you.
