Lubbock Animal Shelter asks you to think wisely about Christmas present pets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Shelter supervisor, Jase Morse, says he knows pets can be the ultimate Christmas present, but it can be an ultimate bust too.
“We call them present pets, basically.”
Morse says of course he wants pets to be adopted, but he wants the pets to also find permanent homes where owners have put a lot of thought into getting one. He says families will more often around the country and during the holiday season, go to shelters, look around, and find the perfect pet. But then, families get overwhelmed and end up taking the pet back or leaving it on the streets where it can land back at the shelter.
“When you get a pet, it’s not a short-term commitment. Dogs live anywhere from ten to twenty years so that’s a long-term commitment especially when you are looking at getting one for a child.”
“An animal as a gift... you have to really consider that you are going to be the one providing the care for that animal and being a role model to them to show them how to be a good pet owner.”
Right now, if you are thinking of becoming a pet owner, they are having a December deal of free adoptions for pets over 30 pounds.
They’re also doing a drive for homeless pets and homeless owners, asking for treats, small bags of cat and dog food, and dog beds to be dropped off at the Lubbock Animal Shelter at 3323 SE Loop 289.
