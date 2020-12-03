Lubbock County Medical Society hopeful vaccine can ease burden as COVID impacts health care

“Dr. Fitz was a Texas Tech Health Sciences Center alumnus, and he was a veteran. He was a hero in so many ways,” Dr. Sturgeon said. “When he died from COVID, it really shook a lot of us. He was a mentor to me in the Lubbock County Medical Society, when I started in it 15 years ago, and I really want to see his legacy honored. I think legacy is such a great word, because I want the medical students who get this scholarship years from now to look back and say, ‘Wow, he was a real hero.’ He truly died in the line of duty and taking care of patients.”