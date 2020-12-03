‘One of the most famous ranches in the US’: 6666’s Ranch now on the market

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in 150 years, the 6666′s Ranch is now on the market.
It was a last wish of local philanthropist Anne Marion to sell the 143,000-acre working ranch located in King County, near the town of Guthrie.
Broker Sam Middleton with Chas. S Middleton and Son said it’s selling price is 192 million dollars, but that doesn’t include the livestock, equipment and employees.
“There’s 28 employee houses, a bunch of horse barns, equipment barns, shops, several camps, excellent fences, excellent live stock facilities, a large enclosed arena, they have several veterinarians on site to help with all the horse operations. It’s a really big deal,” Middleton said.
The ranch is being sold in accordance with Marion’s will. Her great-grandfather was the legendary cattleman Samuel Burk Burnett who founded the ranch in 1870.
There are a lot of rumors about how Burk attained all this land.
“There was a lot of legend regarding the Four Sixes that Burk Burnett won this ranch in a poker game with a hand of four sixes and that makes a great story, but its not accurate,” Middleton said.
The truth about the 6666′s name, is that it came from the first set of cows Burnett bought. They had the Four Sixes brand.
Middleton said he is also selling two other Burnett properties. The Dixon Creek Ranch located in Borger, Texas is 114,455 acres for 137 million dollars and The Frisco Creek Ranch located in Statford, Texas for 12 million.
