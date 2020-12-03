Science Spectrum joins national museum access program for low-income families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Science Spectrum Museum in Lubbock announced that it has joined Museums for All, a movement to bring the educational benefits of museums to people of all backgrounds.
Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Science Spectrum for a minimal fee of $3.00 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Science Spectrum Administrative Manager James Nesmith says Museums for All is part of the Science Spectrum’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.
This program has involved more than 500 institutions in 48 states, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more.
According to the Science Spectrum, those who wish to participate will present a valid Lone Star Card, New Mexico Fiesta Card, or any other state SNAP EBT card along with a valid photo I.D. The special ticket rate is valid for up to four persons in their party every day the museum is open.
Museums for All – Science Spectrum Museum Ticket Rates:
$3.00 - Adults
$3.00 - Children (ages 3-12) & Seniors (60+)
Free for children 2 and under.
These discounted rates apply to museum entrance tickets only, not to OMNI theatre tickets.
The Museums for All program is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), an organization with more than 400 members in 48 states and 20 countries, “leveraging the collective knowledge of children’s museums through convening, sharing, and dissemination.” Learn more at www.childrensmuseums.org.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) supports all 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums across the United States, through grant making, policy development, and research to help those libraries and museums deliver valuable services to the community. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
