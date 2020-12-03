Warmer weather returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A return of sunshine helped ‘warm’ the temperatures today, but only slightly. The afternoon temps remained in the 40s for most of the area with gusty northerly winds.
It will be another very cold night over the region. I expect lows in the teens in the northwest South Plains and near 20 in the Lubbock area Friday morning. Winds will be much lighter over the area on Friday and from the west to northwest at 10-15 mph.
It will be pleasant on Friday through Sunday as the afternoon temperatures stay between 55-60 degrees under sunny skies.
The calm weather should last in to early next week and we should also feel some warmer temps by early next week with highs in the 60s.
