Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.
- There have been 29 deaths so far this month.
- The regional hospitalizations rate is 29.6%.
Texas Tech Football Coach, Matt Wells, tested positive for COVID.
- He is currently awaiting another test result. If he cannot coach during Saturday’s game, Defensive Coordinator Keith Patterson will lead the team.
- Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. inside Jones AT&T Stadium against Kansas.
Lawmakers in Washington are getting close to passing a new COVID stimulus bill.
- Currently, a $908 billion baseline bill is being negotiated.
- This would include more relief for small businesses and money to state but no direct stimulus payments.
President-Elect Joe Biden says he will ask Americans to wear a mask for 100 days after he takes office next month.
- Biden says if everyone does their part, there will be a significant reduction in cases nationwide.
- The U.S. has passed 14 million COVID cases.
