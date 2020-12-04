Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Lubbock reports more COVID-related deaths, Matt Wells tests positive for virus, lawmakers optimistic on stimulus bill

By Michael Cantu | December 4, 2020 at 6:04 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 6:04 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

Texas Tech Football Coach, Matt Wells, tested positive for COVID.

Lawmakers in Washington are getting close to passing a new COVID stimulus bill.

President-Elect Joe Biden says he will ask Americans to wear a mask for 100 days after he takes office next month.

