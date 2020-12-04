Family sets up memorial fund for man murdered in United parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family members of 44-year-old Jason Holloway have set up a memorial fund to help his family after his death. Holloway was murdered on Nov. 8, 2020 in the United Marketstreet parking lot on 19th Street and Quaker Ave. just after 6 a.m.
Robert Baker, 34, is accused of murdering Holloway, who had just unloaded groceries into his vehicle.
Baker was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - threat, for the shots fired at the United Express gas station just moments after the murder.
Read more about what the murder warrant says happened that morning.
The family’s GoFundMe page says Jason is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter. The page says Holloway worked 60 hours a week as a welder to provide for his family, which he “loved and adored.”
The fund is set up to help with future expenses that are expected to arise.
Baker recently bonded out of jail after his bond was reduced.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.