KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Kain
By Michael Cantu | December 4, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 8:43 AM
Kain, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Dec. 4. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kain, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Kain is a 1-year-old brown and white pit who has been with LAS for one week.

He is unsure of what to make of the shelter and needs someone to take him home and be patient with him. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his shots.

Kain’s adoption fees for Friday, Dec. 4, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

