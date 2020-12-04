Red Raider Jahmi’us Ramsey officially signs with Sacramento Kings

Ramsey led the Red Raiders in scoring as he accrued averages of 15.0 points (.442 FG%, .426 3pt%, .641 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 31.2 minutes per game in 27 games (all starts) during his 2019-20 freshman season. He became the first player in program history to earn Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors along with being named All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Freshman Team and All-Big 12 Newcomer Team.