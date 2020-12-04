Red Raider Jahmi’us Ramsey officially signs with Sacramento Kings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech Basketball player Jahmi’us Ramsey has officially signed with the Sacramento Kings to play in the NBA.
The Kings announced the signing on Friday. Ramsey was selected 43rd overall in the NBA Draft.
Ramsey led the Red Raiders in scoring as he accrued averages of 15.0 points (.442 FG%, .426 3pt%, .641 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 31.2 minutes per game in 27 games (all starts) during his 2019-20 freshman season. He became the first player in program history to earn Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors along with being named All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Freshman Team and All-Big 12 Newcomer Team.
As a freshman, Ramsey, a 6-4, 195-pound guard ranked second in the Big 12 in three-point shooting (.426) and was also ranked 10th in the conference in steals per game (1.33).
Ramsey will wear No. 3 for the Kings.
