Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Friday was a nice one with less wind and warmer temperatures for the region. In Lubbock, the afternoon high was 57 degrees, which was one degree above the normal for this time of year. As for the low Friday morning, it was 10 degrees below the normal of 29 degrees, at 19 degrees in Lubbock.
The weekend will remain mild with highs in the 50s on Saturday and returning to the low 60s on Sunday.
It will be slightly cooler tomorrow but still in the low 50s.
There will be some more cloud cover on Saturday and an upper level system moves into southwest Texas and brings some rain to the Abilene, San Angelo to Dallas area through the day. Unfortunately, it’s too far south to help any of the South Plains.
There may be some light showers along the area from Midland east to Snyder and the southeast South Plains.
Sunny skies will return Sunday into next week along with the warmer afternoon temps.
