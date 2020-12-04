Welcome change and weekend weather

Our weather will be much milder, even pleasant at times, today through the weekend. Our weather will be even milder early next week.
Though winds are and will be light, the day begins cold with lows in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the single-digits and teens. Dress for it.
A light wind, a sunny sky, and highs in the 50s will make this afternoon pleasant.
A light wind, a clear sky, and temperatures in the 30s will set the stage for a cold evening.
With light winds, mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the 50s, Saturday afternoon feel a bit chilly.
A few sprinkles, perhaps a few very light rain showers, may dot the southeastern KCBD viewing area Saturday and Saturday night.
For an hour-by-hour breakdown of this evening and tomorrow, check out the Hourly Forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.
While Sunday morning will be cold, with lows in the 20s and 30s, the afternoon will be pleasant. Temperatures will peak in 50s and 60s. It will be mostly sunny. Winds will remain light, in a 5 to 15 mph range.
Winds will remain in-check and the afternoons will be warmer early next week. A bit of a breeze will kick up Wednesday, helping to push temperatures to near (or possibly above) 70 degrees.
You can check out the warm-up, and watch for the arrival of the next cold front, with our 10-Day Forecast here on the Weather Page (and also in our Weather App).
