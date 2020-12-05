Barricaded man now in custody after Shallowater standoff

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - A barricaded man is now in custody after an hour-long standoff in Shallowater on Saturday evening.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says they went to make an arrest in the 8000 block of CR 5840, two blocks outside city limits. Christopher Dossey, 41, was wanted for a parole violation.
When county authorities came to arrest him, the man barricaded himself in a trailer and refused to come out. Witnesses say deputies used tear gas and what sounded like percussion grenades to get him out.
Dossey is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with threatening aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, terroristic threat and a parole violation.
