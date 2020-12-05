Red Raiders hold on to beat Kansas 16-13

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite being 27-point favorites, the Red Raiders were in a battle with Kansas, edging the Jayhawks 16-13 in the regular season finale at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Jonathan Garibay was three for six kicking field goals including a 36 yarder with 5:36 left to give the Red Raiders a 16-13 lead.
The Red Raiders were coached by Defensive Coordinator Keith Patterson after Head Coach Matt Wells tested positive with COVID.
Despite turning the ball over twice and missing two field goals, the Red Raiders had a 10-3 lead at the half thanks to a 70 yard touchdown run from Myles Price.
The Red Raiders fourth turnover in the game led to Jayhawk Daniel Hishaw’s 12 yard touchdown run that tied the game at 13 with 10:46 left.
It was Senior Day for 17 Red Raiders. However, thanks to an NCAA Blanket waiver due to COVID, Seniors are eligible to come back and play in 2021 if they choose.
Last week Coach Wells said he expects some Red Raider Seniors to return and decisions will be made next week.
This was the Red Raiders first regular season game in December since 1988 when they played Oklahoma State in Tokyo, Japan. The last time there was a December game at Jones AT&T Stadium was 1976 when the Red Raiders knocked off #18 Texas to win the Southwest Conference Title.
Winning two of their last 3 games, the Red Raiders move to 4-6 overall and get a third Big 12 Conference home game this season for the first time since 2009.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.