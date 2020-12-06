End Zone Team of the Week: Post Antelopes

POST, Texas (KCBD) - The fifteenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Post Antelopes.
In their Quarterfinals matchup in the 2A Division 1 playoffs against Cisco, the Antelopes beat the Lobos 33-0
For the first time this season, Post was truly challenged early on, held scoreless through the first quarter. The Bold Gold’s defense has been playing lights out all season. They held all the teams to less than a combined 50 points in the regular season and have only given up six so far this postseason.
Next week, they’ll take on the Crawford Pirates (13-1) Thursday night, Dec. 10 in Brownwood.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.