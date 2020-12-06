1 minor, 1 adult seriously injured in Sunday crash on I-27 access road, driver charged with intoxication assault

By KCBD Staff | December 6, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 2:30 PM

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred around 3:45 p.m. December 6.

A Chevy Malibu, driven by 32-year-old Daborh Jackson, was traveling northbound on the I-27 access road when it collided with a Nissan Altima, driven by 20-year-old Ty’keybreuna Fultz, traveling eastbound on the Slaton Highway access road.

32-year-old Daborh Jackson
32-year-old Daborh Jackson (Source: Lubbock Police)

Fultz and one of the passengers, 26-year-old Brendalyn Mitchell, were transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries and a minor was transported with serious injuries.

Jackson was transported to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries and charged with Intoxication Assault.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

At least two people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the northbound access road of I-27 at the intersection with Slaton Road.
At least two people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the northbound access road of I-27 at the intersection with Slaton Road. (Source: KCBD Video)

