Mild and warmer for a while

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seasonably mild weather is on tap through the middle of the week. A change toward cooler weather and a chance of showers returns late in the week.
Sunday afternoon will be sunny, winds will be light, temperatures a little warmer. Winds will range from 5 to 15 mph. Highs from the upper 50s northwest to the mid-60s east.
Tonight’s weather will be clear, winds will remain light, temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s by around sunrise.
More sunshine is on the way Monday and Tuesday. Winds generally will remain light. Each afternoon will be a little warmer with highs in the 60s.
Still mostly sunny but becoming a bit breezy Wednesday. Some spots, including Lubbock, will see highs in the low 70s. That’s fifteen or more degrees above the average for the time of year.
The change to cooler and possible wet weather begins Thursday. A cold front now is expected to arrive late Thursday. Clouds, winds, and precipitation chances will increase. Temperatures will begin to drop.
Based on today’s data, the chance of measurable precipitation is slight, and mainly late Thursday through early Friday. Forecast temperatures are above freezing during the precipitation window.
Lubbock Climatology
53°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, three degrees below the average high for the date. The December 5 record high is 79° (set in 1939).
27° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s December 6 average low is 28° and the high 56°. The record low for the date is 1° (set in 1950) and the record high 83° (set in 1939).
Lubbock’s precipitation total (recorded at the airport) for December is a Trace, which is 0.12″ below average. Total precipitation for the year so far is 11.48″, which is 7.00″ below average. Last year the to-date total was 23.72″.
Lubbock’s average annual precipitation is 19.12″.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:39 PM CST. This is the time of the earliest sunrise of the year. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:39 AM CST.
