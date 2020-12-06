Warrant: Argument over water cooler leads to deadly shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock police have now released the names of the victim and the suspect in a Sunday morning shooting that happened in the 2300 block of 39th Street around 10:15 a.m.
Police say it started as an argument between 31-year-old Michael Constancio and 20-year-old Isaiah Guartuche. According to the warrant, Constancio had confronted Guartuche about “laying his hands on a woman.”
The warrant says Guartuche had been arguing earlier with a woman over a water cooler when he pushed the woman in the face.
Constancio arrived at the house and confronted Guartuche in front of the home. The warrant says Constancio came towards Guartuche aggressively and Guartuche did not want an altercation with Constancio.
According to the warrant, Constancio grabbed Guartuche by the sweatshirt and guartache pulled a firearm and shot Constancio three times in the chest.
Guartuche then said “let’s go” and fled the scene.
Constancio was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Guartuche was arrested by officers from the Texas Anti-Gang Center on Sunday afternoon. His bond is set at $300,000.
Guartuche admitted to shooting Constancio and claimed he was afraid of Constancio but had not received any threats for his life.
This is the second homicide in three days, after a man was shot and killed at Walmart on Friday.
