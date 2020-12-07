AimBank merges with FirstBank & Trust

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - FirstBank & Trust and Levelland-based AimBank jointly announced the banks completed their merger at the close of business on December 4, 2020.
AimBank will now operate under the name FirstBank & Trust.
Customers will continue to receive service through their respective AimBank branches, websites, mobile apps, personal bankers and relationship managers until systems are converted in February 2021.
The leadership teams from FB&T and AimBank will play critical roles in leading the new combined bank. Barry H. Orr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will lead FB&T. Greg Garland, President of FirstBank & Trust, has assumed the role of President of FB&T’s North Division, and Scott L. Wade, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AimBank, has joined FB&T as Vice Chairman of the Board and President of FB&T’s South Division.
Mr. Orr said, “We are very excited to welcome the customers and employees of AimBank. This combination presents us with the opportunity to integrate the best of both organizations and provide superior services as a combined bank. Together, we will make great things happen for our customers and the communities we serve.”
Mr. Wade stated, “We at AimBank are extremely excited about the opportunity to join forces with the FirstBank&Trust team. This is a great opportunity for our customers, who will enjoy a broader selection of banking products and will continue to deal directly with our current bankers.”
As a result of the merger, FB&T becomes Heartland’s largest bank subsidiary with assets of approximately $3 billion and 32 banking centers.
